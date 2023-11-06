"Stay strong!" - Shah Rukh Khan sends a message to LA Knight after WWE Crown Jewel

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter/X to send a message to LA Knight after WWE Crown Jewel.

At the recently concluded Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, Knight failed to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by dethroning Roman Reigns. The Megastar came agonizingly close to capturing his first-ever world championship in WWE but was unable to, courtesy of The Bloodline.

Before Crown Jewel, Knight sent out a birthday wish to Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 58 on November 2. In response to the WWE star's wish, SRK sent out a seven-word tweet.

"Thank u u so much. Stay strong!" wrote Shah Rukh Khan.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's message to Knight below:

LA Knight vowed to start a new era at Crown Jewel but was unable to

In the lead-up to Crown Jewel, LA Knight vowed to start a new era, as he promised to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking in an interview with WWE Alan, Knight stated that every challenger Reigns has faced so far wanted to "finish the story." However, The Megastar was aiming to start a new era as champion.

He said:

"My thoughts are that Roman Reigns is in a whole lot of trouble coz with everybody that he's looked at, everybody that he's had to go one-on-one with, everybody has been looking to do, they wanna finish the story, they wanna finish this and that. I ain't looking to finish anything. I'm looking to start a new LA Knight era as the WWE Champion."

Unfortunately for Knight, things didn't turn out the way he would've hoped for. It remains to be seen how the 41-year-old will bounce back from his loss to Roman Reigns.

