LA Knight claimed Roman Reigns was in trouble ahead of their upcoming clash at WWE Crown Jewel.

The Megastar has been feuding with the leader of The Bloodline for several weeks on SmackDown. The two superstars will now square off tonight in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

The 41-year-old number-one contender for Reigns' title recently addressed their anticipated clash in an interview with WWE Alan. He claimed his opponent was in trouble and vowed to start a new era as champion.

"My thoughts are that Roman Reigns is in a whole lot of trouble coz with everybody that he's looked at, everybody that he's had to go one-on-one with, everybody has been looking to do, they wanna finish the story, they wanna finish this and that. I ain't looking to finish anything. I'm looking to start a new LA Knight era as the WWE Champion," Knight said.

LA Knight's girlfriend celebrated his birthday with an NSFW photo in bed and a heartfelt message. Check out the details here.

What will happen to LA Knight if he loses clean to Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel?

LA Knight has been on the main roster for nearly a year. His title match against the leader of The Bloodline would be his first since his promotion from NXT to SmackDown. Despite him being one of the most popular superstars in the Stamford-based company today, many believe The Megastar would fail to end Roman Reigns' championship reign.

Nevertheless, wrestling veteran Bin Hamin claimed on his Monday Locker Room podcast that The Megastar losing clean to The Tribal Chief would not hurt his push.

"Just let him get beat clean by [The] Big Dog. It's his first time out. There's nothing wrong with that being the first time to get to the dance the whole way there and then losing because somebody's been way more experienced, right? Like that's Kansas City Chief's football 101, Tampa Bay Buccaneers while they were way over. You can bring in a hot team. These guys got five rings, good luck. Good luck going over on the Chicago Bulls '95, right?"

30-year-old superstar interfering in Roman Reigns' match with LA Knight to set future feud is a possibility, claims veteran. Check out the details here.

Please credit WWE Alan and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here