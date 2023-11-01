Top WWE SmackDown Superstar losing clean to Roman Reigns in major championship match wouldn't be wrong, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin believes LA Knight should lose clean to Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

The Megastar made his main roster debut on SmackDown nearly a year ago as Max Dupri. However, he became one of the most popular superstars in WWE after dropping the gimmick and returning to his former persona as LA Knight. He is currently feuding with Roman Reigns on the blue brand. The two will square off for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

During an episode of The Monday Locker Room podcast, Bin Hamin addressed the upcoming clash between Knight and Reigns. He claimed The Megastar should lose clean, mentioning that no one would blame him if he did.

"Just let him get beat clean by [The] Big Dog. It's his first time out. There's nothing wrong with that being the first time to get to the dance the whole way there and then losing because somebody's been way more experienced, right? Like that's Kansas City Chief's football 101, Tampa Bay Buccaneers while they were way the f**k over. You can bring in a hot team. These guys got five rings, good luck. Good luck going over on the Chicago Bulls '95, right?"

Hamin added:

"Like, that's the feel of it to me. And nobody that gets beat by those teams, they're not going, 'They f**king sucked.' They made it to the final, you know, like, you just got a Patrick Mahomes, you just got a Tom Brady. Like, that's just what it is with him. So, you chalk it up into [sic] the same sports loss like that." [55:11 - 55:58]

Will LA Knight get another shot at Roman Reigns' title if he loses at WWE Crown Jewel?

Although he has held several championships outside the Stamford-based company, LA Knight has not won a title since debuting on the WWE main roster. While he will have an opportunity to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel, his chances to end Roman Reigns' historic reign seem minimal.

On the Busted Open podcast, wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer claimed Knight may not get another shot at Reigns' gold anytime soon if he loses at Crown Jewel.

"On camera, he's got a presence, and this is his shot. He says it's his first shot. WWE, you know, they got Cody [Rhodes], Roman Reigns beat him. LA Knight, the people were so, so hot for him, Roman Reigns beat him. This is his one opportunity to make it. Will it continue afterwards? Sure. But right now, if you look at the scheduling of events, I don't see him getting another opportunity. So you gotta try and capitalize now, and with t-shirts and all that stuff that he's doing, he's doing it."

