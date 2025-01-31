Stephanie McMahon breaks silence after major WWE announcement

Stephanie McMahon recently took to social media to break her silence after her major announcement in partnership with WWE. The 48-year-old was the former co-CEO of the Stamford-based promotion.

Stephanie has been a part of the pro wrestling world since 1998 and started her career with World Wrestling Entertainment under her father, Vince McMahon's wing. During her time in the company, the legend took on several backstage roles and even wrestled in a few matches. McMahon's last role within the company was that of the interim chairwoman and co-CEO, but she resigned in 2023. Since then, she has made several sporadic appearances in WWE.

During a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Stephanie McMahon revealed that she was going to host a new show called Stephanie's Places. The show will showcase the lives of some of the biggest WWE stars behind their on-screen characters. She also revealed that the show will be produced in partnership with Omaha Productions, ESPN, and WWE.

Following this massive announcement, the former Women's Champion has now taken to her X/Twitter to send a message. In her post, McMahon wrote that she loved shooting the show and was excited to share it with the world.

"I have loved every second of shooting this show, I can’t wait to share it with the world on ESPN+!" she wrote.

Stephanie McMahon talked about "surprises" in this year's WWE Royal Rumble

On the same edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Stephanie McMahon discussed John Cena's last Royal Rumble, saying that it would be very meaningful.

The former Women's Champion also mentioned that there might be "lots of surprises" in the Rumble that she doesn't know about.

"I think, you know, John Cena competing in his last Royal Rumble ever is gonna be really meaningful. I'm looking forward to Charlotte Flair's return to the ring. It's been way too long. Lots of surprises that I don't even know about and if I did I won't be allowed to say. But I don't know, truthfully. I mean, I know some things but not all things," she said.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for this year's Royal Rumble.

