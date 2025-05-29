Stephanie McMahon and Dominik Mysterio discuss Saudi Arabia WWE "situation"

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio and Stephanie McMahon recently discussed a situation he had to face in Saudi Arabia. "Dirty" Dom's on-screen girlfriend, Liv Morgan, was also involved in the story.

Tensions have been rising between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan on WWE television. On the latest edition of RAW, Morgan caught "Dirty" Dom while Roxanne Perez was giving him chicken nuggets and a shoulder massage. The Miracle Kid was visibly angry with her on-screen boyfriend and said she would talk about the situation with him later.

During a recent edition of What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, Dominik shared a story of Liv Morgan from their last year's trip to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. The Intercontinental Champion revealed that Morgan had rescued a cat in Saudi Arabia and kept it in her hotel room for two days. "Dirty" Dom even said sorry to his on-screen partner for revealing the details of the situation.

"[Stephanie - Are stray cats common in Saudi?] Yeah, I guess so. [Stephanie - So, she just kinda took one?] Yeah, I got news of it, and I had no idea till we got to the arena, and she's like, 'I've had this cat living in my hotel room for two days.' [Both laugh] [Stephanie - What was she feeding it?] Tuna, she was ordering it like, Salmon. Salmon! Yeah, she was ordering room service for this cat. Sorry, Liv, I'm throwing this out there," Dominik added.

Stephanie McMahon recently took to X/Twitter to share the clip of this story. In her post's caption, McMahon highlighted Dominik Mysterio's Saudi Arabia "situation."

"What 'situation' in Saudi?!? We can’t take you anywhere @DomMysterio35! #whatsyourstory @WWE @Fanatics," she wrote.

Check out her post below.

Stephanie McMahon sent a message to WWE star Dominik Mysterio about Liv Morgan

Stephanie McMahon recently took to X/Twitter to share another clip from her What's Your Story? podcast. In the post's caption, McMahon asked Dominik Mysterio to keep Liv Morgan away from her.

"Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do! Just keep @YaOnlyLivvOnce away!" McMahon wrote.

It remains to be seen what's next for Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's on-screen relationship after "Dirty" Dom was caught with Roxanne Perez.

