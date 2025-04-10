Stephanie McMahon to get pushed in another huge WWE project (Exclusive)

Stephanie McMahon has been making a slow but impactful return to the world of WWE, with the Billion-Dollar Princess getting her own show on ESPN+. A new report has revealed that she is going to get pushed in another huge WWE project.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported on a brand new project that involves the former co-CEO of WWE. After the success of Stephanie's Places, McMahon is now going to host her own podcast titled "What's Your Story with Stephanie McMahon."

JoeyVotes said that WWE is expected to push this project in a big way, and McMahon will have a variety of guests while likely opening up about her experiences growing up in the insane world that is WWE.

Rhea Ripley revealed to Stephanie McMahon that she almost quit WWE right away

Stephanie's Places has proven to be a gem of a program so far, and the most recent episode featured an in-depth look into Rhea Ripley's career and life so far.

On Stephanie's Places, Rhea Ripley told Stephanie McMahon that she was so overwhelmed and terrified before her debut at the Mae Young Classic that she nearly wanted to quit and return to Australia.

"The first Mae Young Classic, I cried before my match. I was terrified. I just felt like I wasn't doing things to the best of my abilities, and it made people start to doubt me again, continuously getting the criticism and little comments here and there. I felt, like, I started doubting myself. I wanted to go back to Australia. I wanted to throw my dream away," she said.

Even with years of experience, the weight of performing under the brightest of lights has gotten to Rhea Ripley. She admitted last year that she had a panic attack for two hours before she walked out through the curtains for her match against Becky Lynch.

There is even an image in the behind-the-scenes gallery showing Jason Jordan, now a backstage producer, appearing to comfort a nervous Rhea Ripley before her big match. It just goes to show how intimidating the biggest stage can be, even for a superstar like Rhea Ripley, who was entering her fifth consecutive WrestleMania title match. That number will turn into six consecutive matches in Las Vegas.

