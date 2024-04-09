Top WWE star had a panic attack ahead of high-profile match at WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstars and fans alike, in unison, hail this to be the Paul "Triple H" Levesque Era, and WrestleMania XL made it official.

The two-night spectacular kicked off with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley defending her belt against Becky Lynch. It appears the company has no intention of taking the title away from The Eradicator any time soon.

Rhea Ripley won the belt last year from Charlotte Flair. It is another year and another win over a Four Horsewoman for the Judgment Day star. Speaking on the WWE World panel post-show, the 27-year-old did not hesitate to get candid about how she felt before walking through the curtain, kicking off WrestleMania Saturday:

"I legit was straight up having a panic attack like, two hours before I walked through the curtain," Ripley admitted. "I was like wildly shaking, nervous ... If you don't get nervous before you go out, especially at WrestleMania, obviously, you don't love it enough. That's the way I think about it. So, I'm glad that the nerves were there. At the same time, it was sort of taking over my body."

However, once things started to get going, Ripley was able to get comfortable in her skin:

"When I got to step through, onto the stage, with the band, Motionless in White, with Chris, all those nerves that I had just sort of like, flew away," she said.

It's not out of the realm of possibility that The Man goes after Rhea Ripley post-WrestleMania. Despite losing to Mami in the main event of Elimination Chamber: Perth, Nia Jax hinted that she is not done with the Aussie. Moreover, there is another WWE Superstar who is waiting for the precise moment to strike.

Liv Morgan is happy Rhea Ripley retained her WWE title

Liv Morgan was the runner-up in the women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia. Becky narrowly picked up the win after catching Liv off-guard. The two women went on to face each other on the March 11 episode of RAW; Lynch defeated Morgan.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump following WrestleMania XL, the former SmackDown Women's Champion put Rhea Ripley on notice:

"I am happy that Rhea won. Do you know why I’m happy she won? Because I’m gonna be the one to take away everything from her. I’m very much aware of what Rhea’s capable of. I’m very much aware of her greatness, but it’s not gonna be at the cost of my career," Morgan said. [H/T: Fightful]

As for The Judgment Day, they may have lost some important matches, but the faction has more to celebrate on RAW. Not only The Eradicator, but Damian Priest also walked out of WrestleMania XL as World Heavyweight Champion.

