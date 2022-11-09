Stephanie McMahon heaps praise on WWE Crown Jewel 2022 superstars for "another page in the history books"

WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon has taken to social media to heap praise on some WWE staff for their efforts at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

The latest in WWE's long line of Saudi super-shows, WWE Crown Jewel 2022 featured Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns in its main event. The show also featured Bobby Lashley taking on Brock Lesnar, and the RAW Women's Championship Last-Woman Standing match between Bianca Belair and Bayley. It also featured Damage CTRL defeating Asuka and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Now, WWE's CEO has taken to social media to congratulate some WWE employees for their contributions to the event. Taking to Twitter, Stephanie praised Heather McLaughlin as WWE's first female ringside photographer in Saudi Arabia. She also praised a pair of female WWE referees for their efforts at the Saudi super-card. She claimed that all three women had entered the history books for the company.

"Photographer Heather McLaughlin as @WWE's first female photographer to shoot ringside in Saudi Arabia, 2 female refs @refajawwe & @WWELadyRefJess, & 2 incredible women’s matches. Another page in the history books for the women of #WWE! #WWECrownJewel #proud," she wrote.

Stephanie also praised the efforts of all the competitors involved in this weekend's women's matches.

The WWE employees responded to Stephanie McMahon's tweet

The employees mentioned in Stephanie's tweet have also taken to social media to respond to the billion-dollar princess.

WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn has taken to the platform to thank Stephanie McMahon for the opportunity. She also claimed this was only 'the beginning.'

"Thank you so much!!! Honored to be given the opportunity. And this is just the beginning! RepresentationMatters #GirlPower," she wrote.

Another WWE referee, Jessika Carr, has also taken to the platform to thank Stephanie. She said she was proud to be a part of the event.

"Proud to be part of this! Thank you!" she added

WWE producer Drew Gulak also chimed in, telling Stephanie her post was 'so cool.'

A former WWE Superstar has given his thoughts on Jake Paul at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. You can read more about that right here.

What did you think of Stephanie McMahon's post? Did you enjoy WWE Crown Jewel 2022? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes