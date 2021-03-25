Stephanie McMahon has hilarious reaction to Kane's WWE Hall of Fame induction

Stephanie McMahon joked about a controversial angle involving Kane while congratulating him on his WWE Hall Of Fame induction announcement.

The Undertaker recently revealed that Kane is the newest inductee in this year's Hall Of Fame. The reveal was made in the latest edition of WWE's The Bump.

Wishes began pouring in almost immediately from all corners of the pro-wrestling world. None of these reactions were as funny as that of Stephanie McMahon though.

The former WWE Women's Champion posted a detailed tweet reacting to Kane's WWE Hall of Fame induction and slipped in a joke at the very end.

Stephanie McMahon called Kane one of the most unique individuals she's ever known and welcomed him to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. She finished off the tweet by assuring him that everyone knew he had nothing to do with Katie Vick.

"Congratulations to one of the most unique characters & individuals I have ever known, @KaneWWE. A man w/ unparalleled intellect, whose heart is as big as his body. Welcome to the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! #YouDeserveIt (Don’t worry, we all know you had nothing to do w Katie Vick!" said Stephanie McMahon.

Congratulations to one of the most unique characters & individuals I have ever known, @KaneWWE. A man w/ unparalleled intellect, whose heart is as big as his body. Welcome to the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! #YouDeserveIt (Don’t worry, we all know you had nothing to do w Katie Vick!😳) https://t.co/t5zaggPiT0 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 24, 2021

Stephanie McMahon's tweet was referring to a controversial WWE angle from late 2002

Stephanie McMahon's real-life husband and WWE EVP Triple H kicked off a feud with Kane in late 2002 on RAW. The Game claimed at one point during the feud that The Big Red Machine had an unrequited relationship with a woman named Katie Vick.

Triple H added that the woman was killed in a car accident. He then threw some incredibly disturbing accusations at Kane. This was followed by a tasteless segment featuring Triple H in a funeral home that caused major outrage at the time. The whole segment is regarded by many fans as one of the worst in WWE history.

Triple H and Kane battled at No Mercy 2002 in a match to unify the former's World Heavyweight Championship with Kane's Intercontinental title. Triple H was victorious in the end and unified both belts.

It has been a long time since someone affiliated with WWE brought up the Katie Vick incident on social media. Stephanie McMahon's comment about the unfortunate angle led to some hilarious reactions from the WWE Universe. Kane later thanked Stephanie for her tweet:

Thank you!! — Kane (@KaneWWE) March 24, 2021

The Sportskeeda community congratulates Kane on his 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction!