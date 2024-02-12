Stephanie McMahon makes first public appearance since recent WWE allegations

The WWE Universe has been missing Stephanie McMahon ever since she abruptly resigned from the company in early 2023. The controversial star looks to be getting out-and-about with the new year.

Formerly known as The Billion Dollar Princess, McMahon started with WWE at the age of 13 as a merchandise model for their catalogs. Since then, she has built a fanbase as a key storyline character, while also working as an executive and leading new initiatives for the company.

McMahon resigned from her role as Co-CEO on January 10, 2023 apparently due to her father's controversial return to the role of WWE Executive Chairman. She was backstage for WWE Survivor Series this past November, but has been quiet since leaving the company over just one year ago. However, the Boston graduate made a rare somewhat-public appearance this week as she and husband Triple H met with representatives from the Catch A Lift Fund non-profit organization.

Andrew Berman of Push Against Cancer took to Instagram to thank the McMahon family members for speaking to wounded veterans Jason Smith and Matthew Leyva-Sochia.

"@tripleh and @stephaniemcmahon we’re incredibly generous, grateful and humbled to speak with our @catchalift_fund American combat hero’s @smithmachine85 and @6_finger_guru Such an amazing dinner of family and friends! A perfect way to kick off our SuperBowl Sunday hero workouts all throughout Connecticut [heart emoji] [muscle flex emoji] [U.S. flag emoji]," Berman wrote.

Catch A Lift enables combat-injured veterans the chance to recover, rehabilitate, and regain purpose via their 4 Pillars - Nutrition, Fitness, Emotional Wellness, and Community.

It remains to be seen why the former WWE talents known as The Authority were speaking with Catch A Lift, but WWE is not shy about partnering with groups that work with veterans. The sports entertainment powerhouse has worked closely with Armed Forces groups for decades now, with a focus in Connecticut.

Triple H and Stephanie did not appear in these photos, but as seen below, the official Catch A Lift Fund account on Instagram noted that Levya and Smith were at the ribbon cutting of the Body Fit Training location in Westport, Connecticut this weekend. They thanked Berman and other CAL representatives who were at the weekend dinner with Triple H and Stephanie.

WWE legend does not see Vince McMahon's children returning

Many people thought the McMahon family would be involved with WWE forever, but less than six full months after the Endeavor acquisition, and that is no longer a safe bet.

Stephanie McMahon left the company when her father controversially returned in January 2023. Vince left again last month after being accused of sexual misconduct, and word is that he was pressured out of WWE's new parent company.

Triple H continues working as Chief Content Officer to WWE but apparently his future is up in the air too, amid recent rumors. Speaking on the latest episode of Story Time, the legendary Dutch Mantell said he does not see Shane or Stephanie ever working with WWE again.

"I don't think he [Shane McMahon] will come back. And let me change my opinion of Stephanie [McMahon]. I don't think she'll go back either, because she knew about it, right? Shane knew about it. And Endeavor has said, and I don't know if it applies to them or even Triple H, but if anybody had knowledge of what was going on, there's not a place for them at TKO. And that's what you do when you have a cancer, you cut it out, but if you leave little cancers laying around, there's going to be a big cancer later on, maybe that's the reasoning," he said. [From 02:00 to 02:54]

Regarding their in-ring careers, Shane has not wrestled since his no contest loss to The Miz during Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. Stephanie's last match came at WrestleMania 34 in 2018 as she and Triple H were defeated by Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle.

What is your bold prediction for Triple H's next 5 years in pro wrestling and will he be with WWE? What do you see happening at WWE WrestleMania 40 as far as shockers go? Sound off in the comments section below!

