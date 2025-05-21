Stephanie McMahon makes rare personal revelation about WWE CCO Triple H

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, had a heart-to-heart conversation on The Billion Dollar Princess' show, Stephanie's Places. During their chat, the former Chairwoman made a rare personal revelation about her husband.

The Game and his wife discussed several topics, including his health scare, retirement from in-ring action, and his start in the Stamford-based company. While the couple also discussed marketing and branding, the 55-year-old disclosed that he has always been creative. The 14-time World Champion also highlighted that he can draw.

McMahon then revealed that Triple H went to college to study graphic design. She pointed out that very few people know that information:

"Very few people know you went to college for graphic design," McMahon said."For, like, a moment," The Game replied.

How did Triple H react to being told he'd never wrestle again in WWE?

In his chat with Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H disclosed how he reacted when he was told that he would never wrestle again after undergoing heart surgery a few years ago.

The Game stated that he was unfazed by the news because what mattered to him was that he was still alive, having his wife and children around him:

"I remember when they had the conversation with me when they said we're gonna put a defibrillator in and the reasons why so that means you would never wrestle again, like you can't, you have to not do physicality. That didn't even faze me. I was still alive, still had you, still had the kids, that's what mattered. The rest of it was just stuff," he said.

Stephanie McMahon was brought to tears as she made a heartfelt confession to her husband on Stephanie's Places. The couple also got extremely emotional speaking about Triple H's near-death experience.

