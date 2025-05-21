Stephanie McMahon makes rare personal revelation about WWE CCO Triple H

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified May 21, 2025 21:24 GMT
Triple H with Stephanie McMahon (Image credit: Stephanie McMahon
Triple H with Stephanie McMahon (Image credit: Stephanie McMahon's Instagram)

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, had a heart-to-heart conversation on The Billion Dollar Princess' show, Stephanie's Places. During their chat, the former Chairwoman made a rare personal revelation about her husband.

The Game and his wife discussed several topics, including his health scare, retirement from in-ring action, and his start in the Stamford-based company. While the couple also discussed marketing and branding, the 55-year-old disclosed that he has always been creative. The 14-time World Champion also highlighted that he can draw.

McMahon then revealed that Triple H went to college to study graphic design. She pointed out that very few people know that information:

"Very few people know you went to college for graphic design," McMahon said."For, like, a moment," The Game replied.
How did Triple H react to being told he'd never wrestle again in WWE?

In his chat with Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H disclosed how he reacted when he was told that he would never wrestle again after undergoing heart surgery a few years ago.

The Game stated that he was unfazed by the news because what mattered to him was that he was still alive, having his wife and children around him:

"I remember when they had the conversation with me when they said we're gonna put a defibrillator in and the reasons why so that means you would never wrestle again, like you can't, you have to not do physicality. That didn't even faze me. I was still alive, still had you, still had the kids, that's what mattered. The rest of it was just stuff," he said.
Stephanie McMahon was brought to tears as she made a heartfelt confession to her husband on Stephanie's Places. The couple also got extremely emotional speaking about Triple H's near-death experience.

About the author
Ahmed Hamdy

Ahmed Hamdy

Twitter icon

Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.

Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).

In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.

Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads.

Know More

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
