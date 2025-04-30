Stephanie McMahon has a message for Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and the entire Bloodline

Stephanie McMahon has sent a message to Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and the rest of The Bloodline. The Anoa'i family featured in the latest edition of Stephanie's Places.

In late 2024, the OG Bloodline feuded with the new Bloodline. Solo Sikoa formed the newer version of the group after Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. He eventually kicked Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso out of the group and recruited Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

On social media, McMahon reflected on spending time with the Anoa'i family and stated that she was privileged to hear their stories.

"BBQs with The Bloodline! Privileged to hear your stories about Saturday football games and grilling with your family, especially when things got “out of control”! Precious memories for sure #StephaniesPlaces @WWE @ESPNPlus @OmahaProd @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @solosikoa," wrote McMahon.

Check out McMahon's post on social media:

Jey Uso stated that The Bloodline are still the "ones" despite being separated

Jey Uso is no stranger to being on his own after he initially departed The Bloodline in 2023. However, he believes the family will always stick together and be the "ones" despite feuding on TV.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Jey also revealed that The Bloodline will always keep adding more members. He said:

“Not really, Uce. We the ones, right? We the Bloodline, Uce. Whether we be separated or not, we just that good now, in every way. People need to step up because we gonna keep running it, Uce, and we’re gonna keep adding more. Bro, we deep. The Bloodline run deep.”

All the members of The Bloodline are currently focusing on their respective storylines. Roman Reigns is feuding with Seth Rollins after Paul Heyman's betrayal at WrestleMania 41. Sami Zayn also suffered the wrath of Rollins and Bron Breakker. Meanwhile, The Usos remain on separate brands, with Jey Uso holding the World Heavyweight Championship.

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, alongside the Tongans, are on SmackDown. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are currently sidelined with injuries.

