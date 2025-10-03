Stephanie McMahon pushes for new Bianca Belair alliance

Stephanie McMahon recently suggested a new alliance for popular WWE Superstar Bianca Belair. It was recently announced that McMahon would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2026.Speaking on her What's Your Story? podcast, Stephanie McMahon suggested a new alliance for Bianca Belair. She was interviewing fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk and noted that The EST made her own ring gear. McMahon suggested that the two work together in the future, and Juszczyk was open to the idea.&quot;And she talks about 3 in the morning, making her gear and, you know, she said it is always last minute. I'd love for you guys to even just talk, because who knows where it would go,&quot; she said.You can check out McMahon's comments in the video below:IYO SKY defeated Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 to retain the Women's World Championship. Belair suffered a hand injury during the match and has not returned to action yet.Stephanie Vaquer defeated IYO SKY at Wrestlepaloooza to win the Women's World Championship and is scheduled for a marquee match at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. La Primera will be squaring off against Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship at the PLE on October 11.WWE legend praises Stephanie McMahonBooker T recently commented on the news that Stephanie McMahon will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year.Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the former champion praised Stephanie McMahon and stated that she was a trailblazer for women in wrestling. The legend added that he would be in attendance to watch her be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year.&quot;Truly the best at her craft as well as a trailblazer for women. So my thing is she's definitely warranted this honor, to get a chance to walk that aisle, thank the fans for this awesome, awesome ride that she was a part of and created a lot of it as well. It's definitely warranted. I'm so proud to see Stephanie make that walk. I'll be there for that one.&quot; (H/T: WrestlingInc)HarryRichardsMUFC❤️ @HazaUTDLINK@WrestleOps Genuinely poured her whole heart into this company and this business and it’s about time she got her flowers❤️Only time will tell when Bianca Belair will be cleared to return to action following her unfortunate injury at WrestleMania earlier this year.