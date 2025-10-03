  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Stephanie McMahon pushes for new Bianca Belair alliance

Stephanie McMahon pushes for new Bianca Belair alliance

By Robert Lentini
Modified Oct 03, 2025 19:51 GMT
Belair hasn
Belair hasn't competed in a match for several months. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Stephanie McMahon recently suggested a new alliance for popular WWE Superstar Bianca Belair. It was recently announced that McMahon would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2026.

Ad

Speaking on her What's Your Story? podcast, Stephanie McMahon suggested a new alliance for Bianca Belair. She was interviewing fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk and noted that The EST made her own ring gear. McMahon suggested that the two work together in the future, and Juszczyk was open to the idea.

"And she talks about 3 in the morning, making her gear and, you know, she said it is always last minute. I'd love for you guys to even just talk, because who knows where it would go," she said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can check out McMahon's comments in the video below:

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

Ad

IYO SKY defeated Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 to retain the Women's World Championship. Belair suffered a hand injury during the match and has not returned to action yet.

Stephanie Vaquer defeated IYO SKY at Wrestlepaloooza to win the Women's World Championship and is scheduled for a marquee match at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. La Primera will be squaring off against Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship at the PLE on October 11.

Ad

WWE legend praises Stephanie McMahon

Booker T recently commented on the news that Stephanie McMahon will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the former champion praised Stephanie McMahon and stated that she was a trailblazer for women in wrestling. The legend added that he would be in attendance to watch her be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year.

Ad
"Truly the best at her craft as well as a trailblazer for women. So my thing is she's definitely warranted this honor, to get a chance to walk that aisle, thank the fans for this awesome, awesome ride that she was a part of and created a lot of it as well. It's definitely warranted. I'm so proud to see Stephanie make that walk. I'll be there for that one." (H/T: WrestlingInc)
Ad

Only time will tell when Bianca Belair will be cleared to return to action following her unfortunate injury at WrestleMania earlier this year.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications