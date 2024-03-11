Stephanie McMahon returning to WWE following Vince McMahon allegations in a possible scenario rejected by legend

Former wrestling manager Dutch Mantell doesn't think Stephanie McMahon will ever be back in the WWE fold.

The skeletons have continued to tumble out of Vince McMahon's closet since he stepped down as the chairman of the Stamford-based company. Nick Khan and The Billion Dollar Princess held the fort until Mr. McMahon returned to ensure a smooth merger between WWE and UFC, forming TKO Group Holdings, Inc.

Vince McMahon became the Executive Chairman of the board, but it didn't last long as recent allegations from Janel Grant forced him to resign from his position once again.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran bluntly stated that Stephanie McMahon is gone from the company:

"I don't think so [On if Stephanie McMahon will ever return to WWE]. I think she's gone. Vince [McMahon] is definitely gone. And I think Triple H is the last of that breed...If the business wasn't doing good, I don't think Triple H would have a future. But it's doing really good now because when you think of the timing, bringing The Rock in at the time they brought him in and in the spot that they brought him in. He overwrites Triple H," Mantell said. (7:52 - 8:30)

Dutch Mantell explains why Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon won't be back in WWE

Stephanie McMahon's name surprisingly came up in WWE cover-up allegations involving her father, Vince McMahon. Dutch Mantell explained why neither Stephanie nor Shane will return to the Stamford-based promotion:

"I don't think he [Shane McMahon] will comeback. And let me change my opinion of Stephanie [McMahon]. I don't think she'll go back either, because she knew about it, right?"

He added:

"Shane knew about it. And Endeavor has said, and I don't know if it applies to them or even Triple H. But if anybody had knowledge of what was going on, there's not a place for them at TKO. And that's what you do when you have a cancer, you cut it out, but if you leave little cancers laying around, there's going to be a big cancer later on, maybe that's the reasoning,"

Stephanie recently made her first public appearance since the allegations. You can check it out here.

