Stephanie McMahon reveals the biggest lesson she learned in 2020

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently sent out a press release that invited the WWE Universe to ring in the new year of 2021. Along with it, she presented a humorous video that shows WWE Superstars like Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, and Seth Rollins literally beating down the ominous 2020 to usher in 2021.

In the press release, Stephanie McMahon also spoke about how WWE grew as a company in the not-so-good year that has been plagued from the beginning due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Stephanie McMahon narrates emotional story about how WWE has helped fans during pandemic

It was such a privilege to get to spend time with volunteers from @WWECommunity and bring some holiday cheer to @MakeAWish kids and their families at @MakeAWishCT’s Winter Wonderland! #SeasonOfGiving pic.twitter.com/hlomuiFIw4 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 14, 2020

It goes without saying that 2020 has been one of the worst years anybody has had to endure. WWE braved all of that and continued producing live programming with no live audience and later implemented virtual audiences on LED screens on the WWE ThunderDome.

Stephanie McMahon revealed how WWE had taken steps that they had never taken before, which yielded beneficial results. She added how the WWE Network has witnessed a 6% increase in subscribers due to increased video streaming and a 70% increase in YouTube viewership on their official channels.

However, Stephanie McMahon stated that it was a WWE-themed holiday "drive-thru" community event for Make-A-Wish in Connecticut, where she learned her biggest lesson of the year.

It was last Friday night at a WWE-themed holiday “drive thru” community event for Make-A-Wish CT that stands out to me the most. My daughter and I were greeting families in their cars alongside Santa Claus, when a mom sitting in the passenger seat became very emotional. She expressed how hard quarantine has been on her family, how frightening it is for her as her child is high-risk given her medical condition, and how deeply grateful she is that WWE stayed on the air through the pandemic. She told me, “you have no idea what it means to have an escape that we can rely on, every single week.” She was visibly shaking. Her words reinforced to me what a privilege it is to be a part of a brand that can have that kind of impact.

Stephanie McMahon learned that at the end of the day, people need each other and that she was grateful to all the WWE Superstars, employees, fans, and partners for what they were able to achieve this year despite the pandemic.