Stephanie McMahon reveals she didn't like cheering for former WWE Champion, says she "always loved the heels"

Stephanie McMahon took a jibe at a top WWE veteran during her chat with Pat McAfee on the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show. She said she didn't like cheering for Hulk Hogan as a kid.

Hulk Hogan is considered to be possibly the biggest superstar in WWE history. He was the top star during the 1980s and became the ultimate heel in the business during his WCW stint in the 1990s.

In a new interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Stephanie McMahon said she prefers being a heel to a babyface. She then said the following about Hulk Hogan:

"Love being a heel. But thank you. I hate being a babyface. It's the worst, it's the worst... Prefer to be booed. Yeah. Much, much more preferred... Even when I was growing up, like, I always loved the heels. I didn't like cheering for Hogan... He was the most over ever, but I just wasn't on the bandwagon." [0:05-0:30]

Stephanie McMahon talks about WWE Royal Rumble 2025

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is shaping up as one of the biggest events in company history. Fans are mostly looking forward to the star-studded Men's Royal Rumble match.

Stephanie had the following to say about the PLE while chatting with McAfee:

"I think, you know, John Cena competing in his last Royal Rumble ever is gonna be really meaningful. I'm looking forward to Charlotte Flair's return to the ring. It's been way too long. Lots of surprises that I don't even know about and if I did I won't be allowed to say. But I don't know, truthfully. I mean, I know some things but not all things," she said.

Stephanie has also confirmed her status for the Women's Royal Rumble match. The veteran made it clear that she won't participate in the free-for-all.

