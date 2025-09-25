Stephanie McMahon's controversial comment about WWE was an "innocent" mistake, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Stephanie McMahon recently made a rather surprising comment about WWE programming that could have landed her in trouble, according to reports. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes it was just a slip of her tongue.

With all of WWE's premium live events now on ESPN, fans will have to pay for both Netflix and cable to access the promotion's full programming. However, Stephanie recently mentioned that using a VPN to watch everything on Netflix was a cheaper option, which was quite surprising given the business relationship with WWE.

Speaking about the comment on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter said:

"She is a very down-to-earth person. She just probably, it was just something that rolled off of her tongue. I don't think she meant to say 'Oh, you can get it for free here.' I just think it was an innocent remark that had gone too far."

You can check out the full comment below:

A WWE veteran thinks Stephanie McMahon deliberately made her comment

According to Vince Russo, Stephanie's words were not a mistake but a well-thought-out way to curry favor with the fans.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the veteran stated:

"I think it's what we always say, Chris," Russo said. "The check is already cashed, so now she's trying to get on the good side of the fans. 'Man, listen, we know we're asking you to pay for a lot of things. A, B, C, and D. Ticket prices are five thousand dollars. But if you know this little trick...'"

With the deal between the Stamford-based promotion and ESPN already finalized, Russo thinks that there isn't much ESPN can do about the situation. It remains to be seen what Stephanie McMahon will do next regarding the issue.

