Stephanie McMahon shares heartfelt message for former WWE Champion 

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon shared a congratulatory message to Randy Orton on his 20th anniversary with the company.

The Viper celebrated his two-decade-long tenure with WWE on the 25th of April. Orton was 22 years old when he debuted on SmackDown in 2002. Many veterans and superstars like Triple H, John Cena, Riddle, and Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to congratulate the former world champion on the milestone.

Stephanie McMahon recently tweeted about Orton's achievements and praised him for continuing to be at the top of his game after all these years.

"From the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in @WWE history to now. Not many more can say they have had such a storied career and are still at the top of their game. Congratulations on an incredible 20 years, @RandyOrton!"

The third-generation superstar created history by becoming the youngest WWE World Heavyweight Champion at 24. He is also a former Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and two-time Royal Rumble winner (2009 and 2017).

Randy Orton has built an impressive legacy in WWE

Shortly after his debut, Randy Orton joined forces with Triple H, Ric Flair, and Batista as part of the heel faction, Evolution, in early 2000s. Since then, The Viper has become a trailblazer in the industry.

The former Evolution member then had an incredible singles career, becoming a 14-time world champion. Some of his notable rivals were The Undertaker, Triple H, John Cena, Mick Foley, Batista, and The Fiend, amongst others.

On the recent edition of RAW, the superstars celebrated Orton's milestone of two decades with the company. The 42-year-old thanked everyone for the messages, stating that he was humbled by the outpouring of love from fans and superstars.

"Feels weird to “celebrate” myself, but throughout the week I’ve read your messages and posts and am truly humbled. A wild 20-year ride with much, much more to come. #WWERaw #OrtonWeek," tweeted Orton.

Like Evolution, Orton has been a part of many interesting tag teams and stables like Rated RKO with Edge and The Legacy with Cody Rhodes and Ted Dibiase. His most recent partnership is with Riddle in RK Bro. Despite the initial skepticism, the duo has shown great chemistry and currently holds RAW Tag Team Titles.

Edited by Angana Roy