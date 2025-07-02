Stephanie McMahon sends thanks to Randy Orton

Stephanie McMahon sent a heartfelt message to WWE star Randy Orton today on social media. The Viper was in action in a marquee match at Night of Champions 2025 this past Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Orton will be appearing on Stephanie McMahon's What's Your Story? podcast this week. McMahon took to social media to share a clip from the upcoming show featuring The Legend Killer opening up about being difficult to work with in the past. The 48-year-old thanked The Viper for being candid during their conversation, and you can check out her heartfelt message in the post below.

"Thank you @RandyOrton for one of the most raw, vulnerable and candid conversations we have ever had. I believe it will help a lot of people 🙏❤️🙏 #WhatsYourStory drops tomorrow!" wrote McMahon.

Randy Orton lost to Cody Rhodes in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions this past Saturday night. As a result of the victory, Rhodes will be challenging John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam in August.

Joe Hendry discusses facing Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41

TNA star Joe Hendry recently commented on getting the opportunity to square off against Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41 earlier this year.

Orton was supposed to battle Kevin Owens at The Show of Shows, but The Prizefighter had to drop out of the match due to a neck injury. Hendry replaced Owens at WrestleMania and got a tremendous reaction from the crowd. The Viper defeated the former TNA World Champion in a quick match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Hendry stated that it was awesome to get to work with the legend at WrestleMania. He also noted that he got to promote the TNA World Championship in front of a massive audience.

"It was unbelievable to be involved in Randy Orton's 20th WrestleMania, an absolute legend in the business, awesome to work with. And yeah, I was very fortunate to be in that position, I was thankful to Randy, to TNA, and WWE for all collaborating and allowing that to happen. And yeah, it wasn't the result I wanted but we got the TNA World Championship in front of the crowd at WrestleMania which was an unprecendented situation." [From 04:09 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Randy Orton following his loss to Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions.

