Stephanie McMahon set to participate in upcoming major event with top WWE official

WWE announced that Co-CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon would be a part of an upcoming event alongside Co-CEO Nick Khan.

As part of a significant business conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will participate in the Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

In a press release by WWE, they also confirmed that a "live webcast of the event" will be available on the company's Investor Relations website.

In addition, a webcast replay will also be available shortly after the presentation's conclusion.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have been at the steering wheel of the WWE

As one of the most prominent people in WWE, McMahon previously held on as the company's Chief Brand Officer, which helped revolutionize the women's division.

Before Vince McMahon retired, Stephanie announced she would take a leave of absence from responsibilities to spend more time with her family. Nick Khan was authorized to take over most of her duties during that time.

However, Vince McMahon's controversial exit from WWE shocked the world as his daughter stepped forward to fill his shoes. As Co-CEO and Chairwoman, she has become the face and forefront of the company.

Her husband, Triple H, was assigned as WWE's Chief Content Officer, and he carried the company's creative direction on his back. Additionally, Nick Khan became the Co-CEO as well.

