Stephanie McMahon is unlikely to take an on-screen role, believes WWE veteran, for one major reason

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently shared his perspective on why Stephanie McMahon might not be heavily involved in wrestling duties following her return at WrestleMania 40.

The Billion Dollar Princess kicked off Night Two of Showcase of The Immortals in Philadelphia this year, hyping fans before introducing the new era of WWE led by Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Big Daddy Cool cast doubt on the 47-year-old female star returning to WWE. Kevin Nash remembers the former Women's Champion as a powerful personality who always made an impact on-screen.

The 64-year-old legend believes that her surprise appearance at the 2024 WrestleMania was a real treat. However, Stephanie McMahon might prioritize her family for now, rather than juggling wrestling duties again.

"They've got one that's getting ready for college, but there's still two ... Steph's a mom, man," Nash said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Former WWE employee says Stephanie McMahon troubled by the McMahon controversy

The Billion Dollar Princess made another cameo on the April 29 episode of Monday Night RAW to present first-round picks of the WWE Draft. The former WWE writer Vince Russo speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW spoke about Stephanie being involved on TV in some fashion.

Given that Vince McMahon found himself in big trouble following a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant, Russo expressed concerns about the impact of the matter on the former WWE Women's Champion.

"Oh bro, Stephanie's aging bro. I mean, we haven't seen her on TV in a long time. She's aging, we're all aging, I mean, look at me. I'm assuming there's been some very stressful times (for the McMahons)," Russo said.

Despite Kevin Nash's perspective, Stephanie McMahon made her return to RAW post-WrestleMania. It remains to be seen whether she will increase her on-screen duties alongside her husband Triple H, who is leading the product.

