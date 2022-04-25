Stephanie McMahon and WWE Superstars congratulate female boxers on historical achievement

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and WWE Superstars Becky Lynch, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damien Priest sent congratulatory messages to boxers Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano on their upcoming history-making fight at Madison Square Garden.

The duo is scheduled to collide at The World's Most Famous Arena on Saturday, April 30, for the Undisputed Lightweight Championship. It'll be the first women's boxing match to headline MSG, with many referring to it as 'the biggest women's fight of all time.' Katie Taylor is currently on a 20-0 unbeaten streak, while Amanda Serrano has a boxing record of 42 wins and one defeat.

Madison Square Garden's official Twitter account shared the video of WWE stars congratulating the two women:

"Taylor vs. Serrano. The first women to ever headline a combat sports event inside The World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden. I just want to say congratulations to the two of you, both of you are making history," said Stephanie McMahon.

Becky Lynch and Finn Balor congratulated their fellow Irishman Katie Taylor for her history-making match:

"Congratulations Katie on making history in The Garden," said Becky Lynch.

"Katie I'm WWE Superstar Finn Balor, and I'd like to congratulate you on making history in The Garden. Congratulations," said Finn Balor.

Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley also had some words for the two boxers:

"Amanda, Damien Priest here. I just want to say I'm so hyped for you. I mean, history, from New York, I am so proud and I can wait for you to make history," said Damien Priest.

"Congratulations to Katie and Amanda for making history here at MSG. Kill it. Absolutely kill it," said Rhea Ripley.

Professional boxer Tyson Fury wants to fight Drew McIntyre in WWE

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury expressed interest in facing Drew McIntyre at the WWE UK stadium shows following his win over Dillian Whyte. Fury made his WWE in-ring debut in a match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in 2019, which he won.

The Gypsy King wants to return to the squared circle in a match against The Scottish Warrior. During the post-fight press conference, he said:

"Don't rule me out of fighting there! You might see me at SummerSlam. I got to speak to Vince and the boys! I know Drew McIntyre has been saying a lot of things about me. I would love to knock him out."

Drew McIntyre is also interested in facing Tyson Fury. WWE hasn't confirmed or mentioned anything regarding a match between the two competitors. It's left to be seen how things will pan out in the future.

