  Stephanie Vaquer, Dominik Mysterio, Trish Stratus, and other current/former WWE stars react to Chelsea Green's personal update

Stephanie Vaquer, Dominik Mysterio, Trish Stratus, and other current/former WWE stars react to Chelsea Green's personal update

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jun 30, 2025 10:14 GMT
Stephanie Vaquer (left), Dominik Mysterio (middle), Trish Stratus (right)
Stephanie Vaquer (left), Dominik Mysterio (middle), Trish Stratus (right) [Image credits: Vaquer's, Netflix Latinoamerica's and WWE's Instagram handles]

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Stephanie Vaquer, Dominik Mysterio, and Trish Stratus, recently took to social media to react to Chelsea Green's personal update. The Hot Mess uploaded pictures with her mother.

Since dropping the Women's United States Championship in April 2025, Chelsea Green's booking has not been the best. Her latest match came against Charlotte Flair on the June 20 edition of SmackDown, which ended in The Queen's favor. The Hot Mess was also left out of the recent Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

The former Women's United States Champion recently took to Instagram to post several photos from her personal life. In her post's caption, Green revealed that she attended her mother's wedding reception.

"18 hours at home 💐 but I couldn’t possibly miss my mum’s wedding reception & retirement!!" she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Chelsea Green's post, including Stephanie Vaquer, Dominik Mysterio, Trish Stratus, Tiffany Stratton, Nikkita Lyons, Nikki Bella, JD McDonagh, Raquel Rodriguez, Jackie Redmond, Matt Cardona, Blake Monroe, Isla Dawn, Maryse, Nia Jax and more.

Meanwhile, Megan Morant, Indi Hartwell, Deonna Purrazzo, and Maxxine Dupri left comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments
Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Chelsea Green's Instagram]

Chelsea Green wants to face a current WWE champion

During a recent edition of the Lightweights Podcast, Chelsea Green said that she had a few opponents on her mind for the upcoming all-woman premium live event, Evolution.

The Hot Mess then namedropped Tiffany Stratton, saying that she wanted to face her for the Women's Championship.

"I have a couple of different matches in mind. Obviously, me versus Tiffy Time for the title. Hello? Well, how could they not?"

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Chelsea Green at WWE Evolution.

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Edited by Aashrit Satija
