Stephanie Vaquer makes huge claim ahead of WWE RAW; Liv Morgan responds

WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer made a massive claim ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The 32-year-old is slated to compete in a high-stakes qualifying bout at the show.

The Chilean star suffered a shocking defeat last week when she lost her NXT Women's Championship to Jacy Jayne. However, a few days later, Adam Pearce announced Vaquer's official addition to the red brand's roster. The RAW General Manager added that she would lock horns with Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank Qualifying Match.

Ahead of the show, Stephanie took to her Instagram account to post a picture of herself. In the caption, the former NXT star boldly claimed she would unleash hell later tonight on RAW.

"Ready or not, hell is unleashed tonight on RAW 🔥." she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Liv Morgan was quick to respond to Vaquer's claim. Staying true to her on-screen persona, The Judgment Day member left a cheeky comment on the Instagram post.

"Ya ya ya 🥱," Morgan wrote.

Liv Morgan responds to Stephanie Vaquer [Picture courtesy: Vaquer's Instagram]

WWE Hall of Famer praises Stephanie Vaquer following her RAW debut

Stephanie Vaquer made her main roster debut on the RAW following WrestleMania 41. She confronted Women's World Champion IYO SKY, leading to a highly entertaining match between the two champions. However, the contest ended in a no-contest after Roxanne Perez and Giulia interfered and attacked both of them.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke about the match on his Kliq This podcast. He claimed that Vaquer was as talented as anyone he had ever seen. The veteran noted that Stephanie and IYO had put forth an impressive match.

"The girl that's the NXT Champion that wrestled SKY on Monday night, Stephanie Vaquer, she's as talented as anybody I have f***ing seen. I don't watch NXT. I don't have enough time in my life. They were having a hell of a match until that got f****d up. She's a f***ing star," he said. [From 1:25:55 to 1:26:32]

You can check out Kevin Nash's comments in the video below:

Stephanie showed up on RAW the following week to pick up her first win on the red brand. She defeated American Made's Ivy Nile in a singles contest. Only time will tell if she can score another win and qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

