Stephanie Vaquer reacts to recent alliance tease with Liv Morgan

Popular WWE star Stephanie Vaquer reacted to an alliance tease with Liv Morgan today on social media. The veteran will be competing in a title match at Wrestlepalooza next Saturday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ad

Liv Morgan suffered a shoulder injury during a singles match against Kairi Sane on the June 16 episode of WWE RAW. She made an appearance at the press conference yesterday in Las Vegas to announce that WrestleMania 43 would be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A wrestling fan reacted to Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer standing next to each other during the press conference and compared them to characters on a TV show. Vaquer reposted the fan's image on her Instagram story to potentially tease an alliance with Morgan, and you can check it out in the image below.

Ad

Trending

Morgan and Vaquer were at the press conference yesterday. [Image credit: Stephanie Vaquer on Instagram]

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at WWE Evolution to become the Women's World Champion. However, she recently had to relinquish the title due to her pregnancy. Vaquer won a Battle Royal at Evolution to become the number one contender and will be squaring off against IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza for the vacant Women's World Championship.

Ad

Stephanie Vaquer calls out major WWE star for a dream match

Stephanie Vaquer recently called out popular WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley for a potential dream match.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the former NXT Women's Champion noted that it would be an honor to battle The Eradicator. Vaquer claimed that she would be a great opponent for Ripley and made it known that she wanted to have a match against her one day.

Ad

"Rhea, it's an honor for me, and it would be my honor to face you in the ring. See you soon, because I'm saying this out loud. Someday, we'll meet, and I'll take on you and be a great opponent," she said.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Only time will tell if the 32-year-old can defeat IYO SKY to become the Women's World Champion at Wrestlepalooza next weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!