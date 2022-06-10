"Wanted to kill him" - Veteran claims Steve Austin disliked WWE Hall of Famer

Dutch Mantell has given an interesting take on Jeff Jarrett and Steve Austin’s recent comments about their perceived heat with each other.

It has been rumored for more than two decades that Austin disliked Jarrett and refused to work with him in WWE. However, during last week’s episode of Broken Skull Sessions, both men heavily downplayed speculation about their alleged issues.

Mantell, a legendary wrestling booker and manager, traveled with Austin during their time in the United States Wrestling Association (USWA). Speaking to WSI’s James Romero, he claimed The Texas Rattlesnake complained about a derogatory remark that Jarrett once made towards him.

“Heavily downplaying it,” Mantell said. “Austin wanted to kill him because nobody was making any money, and if Austin said he wasn’t making any money and Jeff walked by [and mocked Austin], Jeff didn’t mean anything by it, but he [Austin] took it wrong. Steve has a long memory and he never forgot that. When they got to WWF, in those days, he didn’t forget it then.” [0:41-1:18]

Steve Austin felt he should have received a better pay check from Jarrett’s father, USWA owner Jerry Jarrett. According to Mantell, the WWE icon took exception to a comment that Jeff made while he was reading a pay slip.

“Jeff walked by and he said, ‘I don’t care how long you look at it, number’s not gonna change,’” Mantell continued. “Oh my God, Steve’s like a fuse anyway. You just put a little light there and he’d blow up. But he remembered that.” [3:41-3:59]

Mantell added that Austin did not confront Jarrett, but he held a grudge against the six-time Intercontinental Champion for several years.

Why Steve Austin refused to wrestle Jeff Jarrett

After working together in the USWA in 1990 and 1991, Jeff Jarrett and Steve Austin were reunited on the same WWE roster during the mid-to-late 1990s.

Dutch Mantell confirmed that the Broken Skull Sessions host did not think Jarrett was on a high enough level to feud with him.

“The reason that he turned down working with Jeff is because Austin, and this is a shoot, didn’t think he was worthy of having to wrestle [him],” Mantell said. “He thought it actually hurt him.” [1:20-1:37]

Rumors have also existed for many years that Austin disliked Jarrett’s criticism of his “Austin 3:16” catchphrase. The 2018 WWE Hall of Fame inductee said during a RAW promo in 1997 that his former opponent’s merchandise was “blasphemous” and a rip-off of the Bible.

Please credit WSI and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Could Cody Rhodes rise to the level of his legendary father? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far