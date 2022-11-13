Steve Austin recalls how he couldn't break kayfabe to meet a major celebrity on WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin recently recalled how he was unable to meet LeBron James on WWE RAW. He added that doing so would have led him to break kayfabe in front of a live crowd.

LeBron James is one of the most globally known basketball celebrities. Apart from basketball, the 37-year-old celebrity has also made appearances in other forms of media and acted in several movies.

During his early days, he attended a live show on Monday Night RAW where he was seated in the front row. Speaking on Complex, the 57-year-old WWE legend recalled how he couldn't break kayfabe to interact with the rising star at the time:

“I was in the ring, and he had that flip phone just like you said; he was taking pictures. He was basketball, I mean, everything was about LeBron, and he’s about to really get going and take over the sport. And to see him out there to be at a WWE event and be a fan of Stone Cold was very flattering. And at the time, I was in character, man. And when I’m in character, all I’m doing is turning a dial-up. That’s not a gimmick; that’s me. I wanted to go out there and shake his hand and slap him on the back, but I couldn’t do that. And all these years for him to bust out the Lebron 3:16 shirt. Very cool.” [H/T - WrestleZone]

Unfortunately, Austin was unable to break character and have a conversation with the uprising basketball star, who was a fan of The Rattlesnake's work. Austin still wishes the best for James.

What is Steve Austin's status for WrestleMania 39?

The Texas Rattlesnake made a shocking return to WrestleMania 38. After weeks of being called out by Kevin Owens, Steve Austin showed up on the first night of WrestleMania where he faced The Prizefighter and won.

The next night, he returned to the Showcase of the Immortals where he met with his long-time rival Vince McMahon and his protege Austin Theory. Steve Austin stunned McMahon, Theory, and Pat McAfee to end the segment.

According to a recent report from WrestleVotes, there is a positive word on Austin's return to WrestleMania 39. The report states that Steve Austin would definitely listen to any proposal for the upcoming Mania.

It will be interesting to see if The Texas Rattlesnake can make a grand impact by returning for another one-off match with the superstars of today.

Do you want to see Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section.

