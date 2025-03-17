Steve Austin reveals how Dusty Rhodes broke his heart

The history between Steve Austin and Dusty Rhodes goes back to the early days of Stone Cold's career in 1989. The American Dream was among the few early influences on Austin, but things picked up three years later in WCW. The 60-year-old has now opened up about a major creative decision that left him heartbroken.

Ad

The Hollywood Blonds formed on January 2, 1992, suggested by WCW head booker Rhodes. Stunning Steve and Flyin' Brian aka Brian Pillman had a 169-day reign as the Unified WCW-NWA World Tag Team Champions, and fought teams such as The Four Horsemen, Ricky Steamboat and Shane Douglas, among others, including a surprising name Austin just pitched for a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

The Texas Rattlesnake was not interested in a tag team run as plans were to crown him WCW United States Heavyweight Champion with Harley Race as his manager. However, the duo was a success until Dusty surprisingly split them while Pillman was injured in October 1993. Speaking to The Takedown on SI, Austin revealed how he enjoyed teaming with Pillman, and how he felt his heart break after the split.

Ad

Trending

"We started gelling, we became friends, we would talk when we were not on the road, when we were on the road we were always together. So, man... that was some of the funnest times of my life. Then when Dusty Rhodes decided to break us up, that was a heart-breaker," Austin said. [From 48:46 to 49:02]

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Stone Cold continued how wrestling had come a full circle when it came to his tag team stint. He recalled how he resisted it at first and then fell in love with it thanks to Pillman, whom he had become close friends with and also grown in stature inside the ring and from the business perspective. He also noted it was easier physically as opposed to singles competition where one had to put their body on the line a lot more. And then finally to a place where his tag team partner and he were split, when he least wanted it to be so.

Ad

"Because me and Brian had grown together as friends, but also in the ring and as a business commodity. I didn't want to go back to singles wrestling, you know... you could take care of your body a little bit, take half the bumps, and do all the s**t we were doing, which was fun. So, it was bittersweet. Got d**n-it I resisted, fell in love with it, then got busted up," Steve Austin said. [From 48:46 to 49:28]

Ad

Watch the video below for Austin's comments:

Ad

Steve Austin and Brian Pillman feuded for several months in WCW after their split. Their story continued amid controversy in WWE and while they worked nine multi-man matches, their sole singles bout saw Austin win via DQ on RAW in June 1997.

The wrestling world celebrates Steve Austin on 3:16 Day

The number one holiday for wrestling fans has returned. 3:16 Day on March 16 is the annual celebration of Steve Austin's career and all things Stone Cold.

Ad

WWE and various wrestling names are sharing Austin-related content on social media today. Netflix took to Instagram and shared several rare photos from Stone Cold 3:16's legendary 35-year-plus career.

"HAPPY 3:16 DAY TO ALL WHO CELEBRATE 🍻," read Netflix's caption.

WWE inducted Steve Austin into its Hall of Fame Class of 2009. He was honored by the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016, and the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback