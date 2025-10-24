  • home icon
Steve Austin, Rhea Ripley, Dexter Lumis & other major names react as CM Punk shares handmade gift to female WWE star on her birthday

By JP David
Modified Oct 24, 2025 12:23 GMT
Steve Austin, Rhea Ripley and Dexter Lumis. (Photo: @steveaustinbsr, @rhearipley_wwe and @dexterwwe on IG)
Steve Austin, Rhea Ripley and Dexter Lumis. (Photo: @steveaustinbsr, @rhearipley_wwe and @dexterwwe on IG)

CM Punk shared his gift to a female WWE star on her birthday on Thursday, which garnered a lot of reactions from their peers and fans. Steve Austin, Rhea Ripley, Dexter Lumis and many other WWE personalities liked and commented on Punk's unique handmade present.

In a post on Instagram, The Second City Saint drew a portrait of Lyra Valkyria for her 29th birthday. It was a callback to Valkyria's post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2014, wherein she drew and painted a portrait of Punk.

While The Straightedge Superstar is known for his love of comics, he's seemingly better at storytelling rather than drawing. The gift to Valkyrie got a lot of laughs on social media, with fans reposting and resharing it on different platforms.

"@wwe Heard it was your birthday, @real_valkyria so I drew you…I hope you like it! I will always be a @real_valkyria fan!!! 💪🏽👏🏼," CM Punk wrote.

Several WWE stars and legends, such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Rhea Ripley and Dexter Lumis, commented on Punk's gift for the former Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Here are some of the comments and the people who liked the post.

WWE stars and legends react to CM Punk&#039;s birthday gift for Lyra Valkyria. (Photo: @cmpunk on IG)
WWE stars and legends react to CM Punk's birthday gift for Lyra Valkyria. (Photo: @cmpunk on IG)

CM Punk to face Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event

Two weeks ago on RAW in Perth, Australia, CM Punk defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight to become the No. 1 contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. The Vision came out after the match to attack Punk, Uso and Knight.

As they were celebrating, Bron Breakker turned on Rollins and speared him with authority. Bronson Reed followed it up with a huge Tsunami before Paul Heyman raised their hands to end the show.

This past week on RAW in Sacramento, Jey Uso won a Battle Royal to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship, which was now vacant because of Rollins' injury.

So at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Punk faces "Main Event" Jey to determine the new World Heavyweight Champ.

JP David

JP David

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Edited by JP David
