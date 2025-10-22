WWE could plan major swerve between CM Punk and Jey Uso, says wrestling veteran

CM Punk and Jey Uso are ready to meet each other inside the ring at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Salt Lake City for the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Bubba Ray Dudley pitched an idea and thinks the company could pull a major swerve.

WWE has put itself in a tough position following Crown Jewel in Perth when Seth Rollins got injured and was forced to drop the title. However, the management created a new storyline due to the injury, which led to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed's turn on The Visionary. Moreover, the two contenders were named for the vacant title.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley thinks the company can pull a massive swerve at Saturday Night's Main Event in Utah when Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed interfere in Jey Uso and CM Punk's match to cause a disqualification.

The Vision could cost the match and create more problems for Adam Pearce, as it was Pearce who banned both names from competing in the number one contenders Battle Royal on Monday Night RAW.

"Maybe at Saturday Night's Main Event, we're not getting a finish between [CM] Punk and [Jey] Uso because Bron [Breakker] and Bronson [Reed] are going to ruin everything for everybody," Dudley said.

Jey Uso gained negative reactions following a segment with CM Punk on WWE RAW

Jey Uso became one of the biggest babyfaces on Monday Night RAW with his carefree attitude and Yeet catchphrase. The veteran gained immense popularity and success, which eventually led to a World Heavyweight Championship run on the red brand.

However, the aggressive side has lately turned off fans, as many want him to remain true to his character rather than becoming the next 'Roman Reigns.' The dislike is evident, as one of the videos on YouTube featuring Main Event Jey and his win garnered over 50,000 dislikes in less than 24 hours.

While CM Punk is still one of the most beloved WWE Superstars, The Second City Saint always remained true to his character, and fans want to see him win another title after Seth Rollins pulled off the Ruse of the Century at SummerSlam in New Jersey.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

