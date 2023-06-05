Steve Austin's first WCW opponent reflects on their reunion in WWE

Steve Austin made his WCW debut against Chuck Coates on May 13, 1991. In a recent interview, Coates recalled introducing himself to The Texas Rattlesnake several years after their match.

Austin wrestled for WCW between 1991 and 1995 before a short run in ECW. He then signed with WWE, where he reinvented himself as Stone Cold. At the height of his popularity, the WWE icon was once backstage at a show when he bumped into his former opponent.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Coates said Austin was pleasantly surprised to see him again after so many years:

"I waited for him to get done. I said, 'Steve, you don't remember me, but I'm Chuck Coates. We wrestled your first match.' 'Well, I'll be damned, son! How the hell you been doing?' and it was really cool he remembered. He said, 'I remember that,' blah blah blah. We talked about five minutes. He didn't remember me personally, he remembered the match." [36:10 – 36:30]

Coates is best known for his appearances in WCW and WWE in the 1990s as an enhancement talent. He was backstage when many memorable WWE moments occurred, including the famous night when Austin sprayed The Corporation with beer.

How Chuck Coates felt about losing to Steve Austin

While some wrestlers care about their win/loss records, Chuck Coates never had a problem being booked to lose matches.

The retired wrestler enjoyed his career and had no issues when WCW's decision-makers told him he would suffer a defeat against the debuting Austin:

"I never had an ounce of problem doing what I was asked to do and putting the guys over. I've got so many memories by that, it's almost surreal. You look back and go, wow, I got to wrestle Stone Cold Steve Austin in his first ever WCW match. He was Stunning Steve Austin. He made 500 bucks that night because he was just trying to get a job. It was almost like a tryout, and I put him over no problem, one, two, three." [11:46 – 12:15]

In 2022, Austin spoke to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter about what would have happened if his Stunning Steve Austin and Stone Cold personas ever went one-on-one.

