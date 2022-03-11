Steve Austin allegedly didn't understand why two top WWE stars disliked each other so much

Jim Ross says Stone Cold Steve Austin was “astonished” and “frustrated” that Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels could not settle their differences in WWE.

While Hart and Michaels’ on-screen feud included memorable matches in 1996 and 1997, the two men strongly disliked each other in real life. The Hitman famously refused to lose the WWE Championship to his rival at Survivor Series 1997, which ultimately led to the Montreal Screwjob incident.

Ross, WWE’s former commentator and Head of Talent Relations, spoke about Austin’s career on this week’s Grilling JR podcast. He said The Texas Rattlesnake wanted Hart and Michaels to get along and think about how much money they could make together:

“He was frustrated. He was astonished that they couldn’t sit down and work this out. It wasn’t that complicated…” Ross continued, “I think Steve was of the mindset that, ‘I can’t understand these guys. They don’t realize how much money’s on the table here. Why can’t they just sit down and work this thing out?’” [1:26:09-1:26:39]

Hart and Michaels disliked each other for various reasons, including the fact that they both wanted to be the top guy.

WWE Superstars were divided between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels

Bret Hart was one of the most respected superstars in the locker room in the 1990s. Shawn Michaels, by contrast, was notoriously difficult to deal with and only had a small circle of friends.

Jim Ross added that members of the roster sometimes created problems due to their allegiances to either Hart or Michaels:

“You had guys that loved Shawn, his little group, and you had guys that adored Bret… probably more in number than Shawn had in his corner, but they both had their allies, and so then the allies would create issues. It was silly and unnecessary.” [1:27:59-1:28:18]

More than two decades later, Hart and Michaels have reconciled and gone on to become friends. Both men are two-time WWE Hall of Famers and are widely considered to be two of wrestling’s all-time greats.

