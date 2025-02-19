Steve Austin tried not to break character when WWE legend attacked him, veteran recalls (Exclusive)

Stone Cold Steve Austin was one of WWE's marquee names in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Vince Russo, a former writer for the company, recently recalled how Gerald Brisco often joked around with The Texas Rattlesnake at live events.

Ad

Brisco was considered one of the world's best technical wrestlers in the 1970s and 1980s. The Hall of Famer worked backstage as a producer during WWE's popular Attitude Era. He also performed on-screen as one of Vince McMahon's "stooges" alongside fellow agent Pat Patterson.

Russo reminisced about those days with host Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo. He said Brisco jokingly tried to take Austin down with old-school wrestling moves at non-televised WWE shows:

Ad

Trending

"Jerry was such a shooter, bro, there were so many times, like house shows and stuff, where they would send Pat Patterson and Brisco on Austin and stuff," Russo stated. "Bro, so many times Brisco tried to shoot take Austin down with the knee, and freaking Austin used to do everything in his power to not crack up because Brisco used to try to take him down like he was 20 years old, and Austin just used to lose it, man." [1:41 – 2:13]

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Ad

In the video above, Russo explained why he thought Triple H's appearance at Linda McMahon's Senate hearing was "insane."

Why Gerald Brisco interacted with Stone Cold Steve Austin

In 1997, Vince McMahon became a villainous on-screen character after many fans blamed him for the Montreal Screwjob incident. The former WWE Chairman began feuding with Stone Cold Steve Austin in a storyline widely regarded as one of the best in wrestling history.

Ad

Gerald Brisco and Pat Patterson had already retired from in-ring competition when the Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon rivalry began. However, they were included as part of the storyline due to their real-life association with WWE's then-boss.

Brisco and Patterson were also members of the Corporation faction alongside The Rock, Shane McMahon, Vince McMahon, and several others in 1998 and 1999.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback