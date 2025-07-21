  • home icon
"Still holding records" - Braun Strowman shares impressive statistic ahead of WWE RAW

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 21, 2025 20:06 GMT
Braun Strowman (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Braun Strowman (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has shared an interesting social media update heading into Monday Night RAW. The upcoming edition of the red brand airs from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, later tonight.

It is the same venue that hosted the 2019 edition of WWE Elimination Chamber. In one of the most anticipated bouts of the night, The Monster Among Men wrestled Baron Corbin in a No Disqualification Match. Unfortunately, he lost the match to the former Money in the Bank winner.

As WWE returns to Toyota Center, Braun Strowman took to his Instagram account to share a picture of a glass frame showcasing some impressive numbers from WWE Elimination Chamber 2019. A total of 10,297 tickets were sold for the show, and a gross revenue of $822,998 was generated.

"Still holding records!!!! @toyotacenter," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

WWE Hall of Famer has interesting advice for Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman was released from his contract with WWE earlier this year in May. Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield offered The Monster of All Monsters some interesting advice following his departure from the wrestling promotion.

During an appearance on the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL suggested Braun Strowman follow in Omos' footsteps, go to Japan, and reinvent himself. The veteran noted that Strowman made a lot of money in the business primarily because of the way he looked, which was all down to his great work ethic.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he has great respect for the former Universal Champion.

"I'd love to see him do what Omos did. I'd love to see him go to Japan. Omos went over there and stayed in the dojo. He was so tall they had to put him in a hotel. He couldn't even stay in the dojo... I don't know what's gonna come of it, but that's what you wanna see people do... He's [Braun Strowman] made a lot of money in this business. A lot of it has to do with the way he looks, but the way he looks also shows you his work ethic. He works incredibly hard to have that body that he has. I have a lot of respect for Braun. I think he's a smart guy, too. I'd love to see him go out there and try and reinvent himself," he said.
You can check out JBL's comments in the video below:

Only time will tell if Strowman steps inside a WWE ring once again.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
