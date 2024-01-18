"Still unbelievable" - Fans seriously questioning major "plot twist" with current WWE champion's claims

The wrestling world was turned on its head when WWE fans saw the youngest NXT North American Champion being crowned last week. A twist in the tale has many seriously questioning the young champion’s claims.

Dragon Lee agreed to face Lexis King in a NXT North American Championship match last week. After successfully defending his title, he saw Oba Femi cash in his NXT Breakout Tournament contract. The 22-year-old easily ran through a tired Dragon Lee and won his first championship in WWE. The victory surprised many fans, with several questioning his age.

His mother added fire to the flames as she took to Instagram to claim that her son is 25. It had many fans confused as to why WWE would claim he’s 22 instead of his actual age.

Many took to Twitter to discuss his mother’s revelation. Fans still can’t believe that Femi is only 25 and think this claim may be untrue.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Some fans noted that this claim may also be incorrect. Others agree that he could be over the age of 30.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A fan noted that he still hasn't had Femi's growth spurt:

Expand Tweet

One fan added that Oba Femi doesn't look 25, so this claim also seems suspicious.

Expand Tweet

Some fans are relieved that the new North American Champion isn't 22.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A fan can't believe someone tried to correct his mother and state that he's only 22.

Expand Tweet

One fan had a logical reason why his birthdate may be misstated on his documents.

Expand Tweet

Some continued investigating the case, digging up his college profile to match the numbers.

Expand Tweet

It’s not unusual for fans to get confused about the ages of certain WWE Superstars. This is especially true for immigrants whose documents are, at times, not accurate.

Oba Femi is a phenomenal talent with a bright future ahead of him. It looks like age will only be a number once he gets going in the ring.

WWE is thriving with some young talent

Oba Femi created history by becoming the youngest NXT North American Champion. At 22, he is arguably the best young talent the Stamford-based wrestling promotion has in the men’s division.

NXT stars Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade are also very young and want to make it big in the company. Perez is a former NXT Women’s Champion with a long way to go.

Bron Breakker and Austin Theory are both 26 and WWE fans easily find their age believable.

WWE has regularly invested in new names, giving them a platform to go big. Femi has a chance of moving quickly in the company and potentially going after a world title in a few years.

Do you think Oba Femi’s age matters in the grand scheme? Sound off in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here