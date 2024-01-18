WWE Superstar Oba Femi's mother reveals his real age

There has been a lot of gossip about Oba Femi's age ever since he rose to prominence in NXT. The WWE Superstar's mother has now cleared the air regarding the same.

The Nigerian star joined the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2021. However, his in-ring debut came almost a year later on NXT Level Up. He first appeared on TV programming in April last year but took a brief hiatus after that.

Femi entered the NXT Breakout Tournament last month, where he outperformed multiple other stars to become the winner. This granted him a shot at the NXT North American Championship, which he cashed in last week to become the new champion.

The star was being touted as the youngest wrestler to hold the championship, as his reported age was 22 years. Many have shared doubts about his reported age, as he looked older than 22. Femi's mother has now gotten involved in the discussion and revealed on Instagram that her son's real age is 25.

Oba Femi won over the WWE Universe with his recent run

While Oba Femi did not do anything notable for the first couple of years after signing with WWE, the Nigerian star has come into his own in the last few weeks.

Oba entered the NXT Breakout Tournament, where he defeated Myles Borne, Tavion Heights, and Riley Osborne to become the winner. The star went on to cash in the contract on Dragon Lee to become the NXT North American Champion.

On the latest episode of NXT, Dragon Lee demanded a rematch, but Femi indicated that he was in no hurry to put the title on the line in an open challenge.

While Oba Femi is just getting started in his pro wrestling career, the star's recent string of performances has impressed fans and critics alike. Many believe that he could be the next big thing in WWE if booked right.

