"Still undefeated as a tag team" - Released WWE star sends Beth Phoenix a message 11 years after teaming up with her

A released WWE Superstar recently commented on his team-up with Beth Phoenix over a decade ago.

Beth Phoenix recently returned to the company to battle The Judgment Day alongside her husband, WWE Superstar Edge. She and Edge teamed up to defeat The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber 2023 in Toronto, Canada. She also teamed up with Edge to defeat The Miz and Maryse at Royal Rumble 2022.

Ricardo Rodriguez served as Alberto Del Rio's ring announcer for several years before he was released by the company in 2014. In 2012, Santino Marella insulted Ricardo's announcing style and attacked him.

On the June 11, 2012 edition of SmackDown, Ricardo Rodriguez and Beth Phoenix teamed up to defeat Santino Marella and Layla in a mixed tag team match. However, Santino got the last laugh after the match and ripped off Ricardo's dress shirt to reveal that he was wearing a Justin Beiber t-shirt underneath it.

A wrestling fan noted on social media that it is the 11th anniversary of Rodriguez and Phoenix teaming up. Ricardo reacted to the comment and said that the duo remains undefeated in WWE to this day.

"I [email protected] are still undefeated as a tag team... Just saying lol," tweeted Ricardo Rodriguez.

WWE personality credits Beth Phoenix for getting his confidence back

WWE announcer Vic Joseph recently disclosed that Beth Phoenix helped him get his confidence back.

Vic Joseph and Booker T currently call the action on NXT every Tuesday night. Phoenix formerly served as a commentator for NXT before returning to the ring. During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, Vic credited Beth Phoenix, Wade Barrett, and Booker T for helping him improve as an announcer.

"When I was coming back to NXT when we talk about Mauro [Ranallo], Wade Barrett came in, and having done Mixed Match Challenge, 205 Live, Monday Night RAW, NXT UK, and all these different shows to finally have a little bit more of a permanent home. My confidence was hit a little bit, in all honesty, and Wade Barrett specifically helped me, he gave me my confidence back. And I’d be wrong not to include Beth Phoenix in there. And so you have to have confidence. And those two brought it back to me." [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

Beth proved that she can still go in the ring during her recent return and has plenty left in the tank. Only time will tell if The Glamazon decides to step inside the squared circle again or if her days as a WWE Superstar are over.

