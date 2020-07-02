Sting sends fans into meltdown with a tweet hinting at in-ring WWE return for a big match

Sting has kickstarted speculation once again about a potential in-ring return.

Sting wrestled his last match at Night of Champions 2015.

Sting.

Sting is back at it again with his hints and teasers regarding returning to the ring for one more match. And yes, it's still about that elusive showdown against The Undertaker.

The former WCW World Champion responded to an old throwback photo of his, in which he can be seen seated on a motorbike. Sting reacted to the photo by stating, "Who wants to take a "last" ride with Sting?"

Sting's response has unsurprisingly sent the fans into meltdown as it was an obvious reference to the recently concluded docuseries, Undertaker: The Last Ride, in which the Deadman seemingly announced his retirement from active in-ring competition.

Who wants to take a “last” ride with Sting? https://t.co/6JT1EC3mbx — Sting (@Sting) July 2, 2020

I'm timid but if you don't mind a little arm wrap I'm in. Just don't go fast — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 2, 2020

Sting's WWE status

Sting has not wrestled a match since Night of Champions 2015 where he faced Seth Rollins and suffered a career-ending neck injury as a result of a botched buckle bomb. Sting announced his retirement in April 2016 before he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The 6-time WCW World Champion has since openly expressed his desire to have one last match against The Undertaker.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin had reported back in May that Sting was no longer under a contract with WWE and there were even rumors about him potentially joining AEW. We have heard nothing about a possible WWE contract extension ever since the report was out in the public domain.

Advertisement

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, The Undertaker too shared his thoughts about the proposed dream match against Sting.

Well, in this world, you never say never, but I think as great as it sounds on paper... And it does, I mean obviously, that is a super marquee match, right? But where I kind of differ from a lot of people is I look past the marquee value, and I look on the ability to deliver. So like you said, there's so many people that are clamoring for that match that I just don't know that the match could deliver on the people's expectations.

The Boneyard match made The Undertaker look like a million bucks despite his age, and it is believed WWE can book a cinematic match between The Undertaker and Sting to work around the apparent sluggishness that comes along with the wear and tear of the business.

The Undertaker vs. Sting is a match that many fans want to see, and WWE's cinematic approach could finally be a way for it to come to fruition.

However, will it happen considering the uncertainty surrounding Sting's WWE contract?