Stipulation revealed for Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles at WWE TLC 2020

This past week on Monday Night RAW, AJ Styles defeated Keith Lee and Riddle in a triple threat match to become the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship, currently held by Drew McIntyre. The company soon made the official confirmation of McIntyre defending his WWE Championship against AJ Styles at WWE TLC 2020: Tables, Ladders and Chairs later this month.

Now as per the company's official website, the bout between AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre for the WWE title will now be a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match. This also will be the first time Styles and McIntyre will face each other in a one-on-one match and fans are excited to see these two fight at WWE TLC 2020.

AJ Styles pinned Riddle become the new number 1 contender for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship at TLC #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ySSUINamaX — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 1, 2020

WWE TLC 2020 Match Card

The match for the WWE Championship will not be the only TLC match at WWE TLC 2020 as the company has already announced that Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Kevin Owens in a TLC match at the pay-per-view. Both the world title matches are sure to be must-watch with the kind of Superstars involved in them.

Other than these two matches, Carmella is set to challenge the SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks for her title. The stipulation of this match has not been announced yet. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend their titles against Lana and RAW Women's Champion Asuka.

WWE has also announced a massive one-on-one match between 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton for WWE TLC 2020. The rivalry between the two on Monday Night RAW has been very interesting, especially with the addition of Alexa Bliss into the mix. Fans can expect to see at least a couple of more matches to be announced for WWE TLC 2020 in the coming weeks.