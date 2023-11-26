Stone Cold, Jade Cargill, and other WWE Superstars react to Triple H's picture with CM Punk

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H recently shared a picture with returning CM Punk following Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. Multiple current and former WWE Superstars reacted to the same.

Just as the premium live event was about to go off-air, CM Punk made a shocking return to WWE in his hometown. The Chicago crowd started to lose their minds as soon as his theme song started playing. The 45-year-old returned to the wrestling promotion after a gap of almost a decade. The Stamford-based company did a great job of keeping his historic comeback a secret.

Triple H took to social media to share a picture with the returning superstar after the premium live event. Many current WWE Superstars, including Jade Cargill, Erik from The Viking Raiders, Humberto Carrillo, and Nikita Lyons, reacted to the picture. Former superstars Stone Cold Steve Austin, Rob Van Dam, and Batista also liked the post:

You can check the post below:

"Mighty cold day in hell. #SurvivorSeries," Triple H wrote.

Here is a screenshot of some of the reactions to Triple H's Instagram post:

A screenshot of some reactions to Triple H's Instagram post.

Triple H and the WWE Universe have welcomed The Best in The World with open arms. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Triple H talks about CM Punk's future in WWE

During the Survivor Series press conference, Triple H opened up on Punk's return. He welcomed the former WWE Champion back to the company. The King of Kings also talked about the former AEW star's future.

Triple H expressed his happiness on the historic return and stated that everyone in the company is thrilled to have Punk back in WWE. Hunter is excited about the future programs involving the returning superstar. He further said that the latter has returned to his home, and WWE is where he belongs.

"What's next for CM Punk? I'm interested to see that myself. I know whatever it is, it'll be talked about. It'll be exciting. It'll be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe no matter what it is. I'm thrilled, we're all thrilled to have him back here and to have him back, you know, cliche to say, but have him back home in WWE. It's where he belongs," Triple H said.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here