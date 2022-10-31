Stone Cold Steve Austin impersonation made veteran "stand out", according to Dutch Mantell

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has discussed former TNA star Shark Boy, and his impression of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Shark Boy gained a cult following on the independent wrestling circuit during the late 90s, which led him to a brief run with WCW in 2000. He would make his way to TNA/IMPACT Wrestling in 2002, but wouldn't gain much traction until his return to the company after a brief absence in 2008. When the aquatic superstar returned, he had adopted a persona that mimicked Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Now, "Dirty" Dutch Mantell discussed Shark Boy in his recent podcast episode. In a clip uploaded to the Story Time with Dutch Mantell YouTube Channel, the former Zeb Colter noted that he loved Shark Boy. He also called the former TNA Superstar's impersonation of Stone Cold Steve Austin 'spot-on' before wondering why the aquatic superstar wasn't more popular.

"I love Shark Boy and I thought his Stone Cold Steve Austin impression was spot-on. And I love that guy, he worked a lot of places but he never really became a member of a territory so to speak. I don't think he ever caught on anywhere, but he had the tools. He started doing Stone Cold because that stood out, so he did that for a while, it was good and I don't know why he didn't catch on more in other places than the times that I saw him. But I loved his work." [0:22 - 1:15]

When did Shark Boy start impersonating Stone Cold Steve Austin?

Shark Boy began his impersonation of the Texas Rattlesnake when he returned to Total Nonstop Action in 2008.

As part of this gimmick, Shark Boy would adopt an accent similar to Stone Cold, and wear a vest similar to those that Austin would wear to the ring. He would also drink "Clam Juice" in the same way Austin would drink beer, and used catchphrases like "gimmie a shell yeah."

During this run, he would also occasionally team up with Christopher Daniels, portraying the Curry Man gimmick at the time.

