Stone Cold Steve Austin involved in another accident ahead of incident with a fan at WWE WrestleMania 41 [Watch]

Stone Cold Steve Austin made a surprise appearance at WWE WrestleMania 41 as he addressed the fans in a short promo. However, shockingly, that was not the highlight of the night for him as the Texas Rattlesnake was involved in multiple accidents during his entrance at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Steve Austin has often shown up at WrestleManias in a non-wrestling capacity. He even came out of retirement at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Kevin Owens in an impromptu match. While many were expecting the Texas Rattlesnake to get involved in the main event of this year's show, that was not the case. However, the multi-time World Champion did appear in a non-wrestling capacity, announcing the attendance numbers for Night Two and Night One of WrestleMania 41.

Stone Cold Steve Austin made his entry in his signature style, on an ATV. However, he crashed the ATV multiple times. While we covered the story of him crashing the vehicle ringside, which resulted in an incident with a fan, new footage has shown that The Texas Rattlesnake also missed the ramp during his entry and hit it while reversing the ATV.

Check out the unseen footage below:

Vince Russo believes WWE could face a lawsuit after Stone Cold Steve Austin crashed the ATV ringside

Stone Cold Steve Austin's return to WWE TV began on a shocking note as the former world champion crashed his ATV multiple times during his entrance.

A fan fell when The Texas Rattlesnake hit the ringside barricade, and wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes this could lead to a lawsuit against the superstar and the company.

"I am watching this, I swear to God Chris, I swear to God I am like bro he is whipping around that ring way too fast. I swear bro, and as soon as I said that, wham! I gotta tell you man, not for anything. If that girl has a lawyer, whoo, bro we are suing the arena, we are suing the WWE, we are suing TKO, we are suing Stone Cold Steve Austin. Oh my god bro."

Stone Cold was also speculated to interfere in the Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41, and he hinted at the same a couple of months ago. However, The Texas Rattlesnake was nowhere to be seen when Travis Scott helped John Cena get a win over Cody Rhodes.

