Stone Cold Steve Austin, Jade Cargill, Rey Mysterio, and other WWE stars react to Bayley's personal update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Jade Cargill, and Rey Mysterio recently took to social media to react to Bayley's personal update. The Role Model uploaded several photos of her from Amsterdam.

WWE's European Tour is in full force at the moment. Over the past few weeks, the company has been showcasing its programming, including live RAW and SmackDown editions, in different cities around Europe.

During the tour, Bayley recently uploaded several photos of herself from Amsterdam. In her Instagram post, The Role Model also jokingly changed the city's name in a cheeky reference to her real-life name, Pamela Rose Martinez.

"PAMsterdam. I think I was born here," she wrote.

Check out the post below:

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Bayley's Instagram post, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Jade Cargill, Rey Mysterio, Jaida Parker, Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, R-Truth, IYO SKY, Chelsea Green, Cora Jade, Shotzi, Adam Pearce, Shinsuke Nakamura, Wade Barrett, Mia Yim, Damian Priest, Cathy Kelley, Liv Morgan, and more.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton, Thunder Rosa, Ivar, Carmella, Indi Hartwell, Cassie Lee, and Nikki Bella left comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshot of stars' likes and comments [Credit: Bayley's Instagram handle]

Bayley received a title opportunity from Lyra Valkyria on WWE RAW

In a backstage segment after the latest edition of RAW, Lyra Valkyria gave an opportunity to Bayley to wrestle her for the Women's Intercontinental Championship after her clash against Raquel Rodriguez on next week's edition of the red brand.

"I have to tell you something. I can't stop thinking about the fact that you beat me. And I saw what they did to you last week. So once I go through Raquel and beat her, I have to prove to myself that I can beat you too. So, you want a title shot, you got it," said Lyra.

The Role Model did not give a definitive answer to Valkyria and asked the champion to focus on her challenger for next week.

It remains to be seen if the Stamford-based promotion has planned anything for a match between Bayley and Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.

