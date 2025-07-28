  • home icon
  Stone Cold Steve Austin, Liv Morgan, Sheamus, and other current/former WWE stars react to Bayley's personal update

Stone Cold Steve Austin, Liv Morgan, Sheamus, and other current/former WWE stars react to Bayley's personal update

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 28, 2025 14:55 GMT
Sheamus (left), Bayley (middle), Liv Morgan (right)
Sheamus (left), Bayley (middle), Liv Morgan (right) [Image credits: stars' and WWE's Instagram handles]

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Liv Morgan, and Sheamus, recently took to social media to react to Bayley's personal update. The Role Model got emotional after a meet and greet with fans.

Bayley is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The former Damage CTRL member has been at the top of her game for many years, but her booking hasn't been great in recent times.

On the July 14, 2025, edition of WWE RAW, The Role Model locked horns with Lyra Valkyria in a Two Out of Three Falls match to determine the number one contender for Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship. Although the former Women's Champion put on an incredible display inside the squared circle, the bout ultimately ended in Valkyria's favor. As a result, Bayley will now miss SummerSlam 2025.

Amid her frustrations of missing The Biggest Party of The Summer, The Role Model took to Instagram to share a personal update of her meet and greet with fans in Detroit, Michigan. The 36-year-old said that she needed all the love from fans as her week had been exhausting, and she had the best time while meeting fans.

"It's a day I will be thinking about for a long time. Such a great day, just want to make this video so everybody that came knows how much I appreciate it, really needed that today, this week has been exhausting, and I had the best time," Bayley said in a couple of videos posted on her Instagram account, along with pictures of the gifts the fans gave her.
Check out her Instagram post below:

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Bayley's post, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Liv Morgan, Sheamus, Nikkita Lyons, Rhea Ripley, Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, Chelsea Green, Stephanie Vaquer, Mia Yim, CM Punk, Damian Priest, Mickie James, JD McDonagh, and more.

Meanwhile, Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Pearce, Carmella, Nikki Bella, Maxxine Dupri, Charlotte Flair, and Natalya left wholesome comments.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments
Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Bayley's Instagram]

Bayley was reportedly initially set to face Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam

As mentioned above, Bayley lost to Lyra Valkyria in the Two out of Three Falls Match to determine the number one contender for Becky Lynch's WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.

According to a recent report by Wrestling Observer, the Triple H-led creative team had initially planned a clash between The Role Model and The Man for the Women's IC Title. However, plans later changed, and now Valkyria will face Big Time Becks in a rematch at SummerSlam 2025.

It remains to be seen if WWE has planned anything for Bayley at this year's Biggest Party of The Summer.

