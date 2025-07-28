WWE icon Bayley shares rare personal update: "This week has been exhausting"

Bayley took to her social media on Sunday and posted images and videos from a meet and greet she had with fans in Detroit, Michigan.The Role Model had nothing but great words for the fans who came to see her, and was grateful for the people's love and the gifts she received. She was overwhelmed by the fans' gestures and the gifts they had given her, and she appreciated every last one, in spite of having had a tough week otherwise.&quot;It's a day I will be thinking about for a long time. Such a great day, just want to make this video so everybody that came knows how much I appreciate it, really needed that today, this week has been exhausting, and I had the best time,&quot; Bayley said in a couple of videos posted on her Instagram account, along with the gifts the fans gave her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former WWE Women's Champion has become a fan favorite and one of the top babyfaces in the Stamford-based promotion. She always receives a warm welcome from fans during shows or at non-WWE activities.Bayley furious after being left off SummerSlam match cardThe Role Model is not part of the match card for SummerSlam 2025, after her loss to Lyra Valkyria, which made the latter the No.1 contender to Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship.Bayley was furious and made a surprise appearance after SmackDown went off air this past Friday, taking a shot at Valkyria and adding a new angle to her feud with her friend.&quot;You took my match. You took my moment,&quot; Bayley told Valkyria after appearing in the ring. [H/T - Wrestling World]With that in mind, it remains to be seen what role the former WWE Women's Champion could play at SummerSlam and whether WWE Creative will have her interfere in the title match between Valkyria and Lynch.