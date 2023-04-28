Stone Cold Steve Austin recalls failing at a surprising role on live television

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently recalled failing as a weatherman on live television.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the biggest stars to emerge from the Attitude Era. He was able to gain a lot of traction due to his attitude and personality. Given that Austin has spent a lot of time performing in front of large crowds, it is expected that he might be used to performing on live television in any role.

However, that wasn't the case when Austin tried his hand at a surprisingly new role on live television.

Steve Austin is currently doing a new series called Stone Cold Takes On America where he travels across the country in an RV. He performs a variety of challenges intended to get him out of his comfort zone.

One of those challenges was for Steve Austin to perform as a weatherman on live television. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Austin recalled that predicting the weather on live television "scared the hell" out of him. Austin also stated that he failed in his new role.

"Yeah, predicting the weather on live television scared the hell out of me. I made a living being on live TV, and you know, we went up there. First of all it was a 12:45 wakeup call, I didn’t sleep, 2:15 call time, I’m not a morning person.Then I go in and this wonderful lady Madison Macay is breaking down how she does the weather, and she is taking a [big] paragraph and taking the pertinent information and just condensing it down just on the fly."

He continued:

"I am thinking hey I’ve got to do it just exactly how she is. And you’re never going to step into someone else’s shoes or someone else’s job and be that good automatically, but that’s what I expect out of myself.So moments like that crushed me, because I thought I did terrible. I love live television, because when that red light is on I am at my best, and I failed. But anyway, it was a ton of fun to make this show, I’m happy to have the opportunity.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently teased an in-ring return

There have been rumors doing the rounds that Steve Austin might soon consider returning to the ring for another match. However, nothing has been made official yet.

The Rattlesnake has himself kept quiet about his return until recently. Austin recently spoke to WESH2 where he said that he will return to the ring if the circumstances are favorable.

“In the future, I’m not saying I will get back in the ring, but like I said at 38, if the stars align, anything could happen." [H/T WrestleTalk]

One can only speculate on what circumstances Austin considers favorable enough to make a return to the WWE ring.

Do you think Austin will compete in a WWE ring again? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes