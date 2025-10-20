  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Stone Cold Steve Austin Returning To WWE - REPORTS

Stone Cold Steve Austin Returning To WWE - REPORTS

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 20, 2025 01:44 GMT
Will this finally happen? (Credit: WWE.com)
Will this finally happen? (Credit: WWE.com)

Stone Cold Steve Austin hinted at a big WWE return. Now, there's a further update about the same.

Ad

Even if Stone Cold Steve Austin is not wrestling, the star may be returning to WWE in a big way

There have been some rumors about Stone Cold's podcast finally returning for an episode, after he had an interaction with a fan where he hinted that something could be happening in the next few weeks. A fan asked him on Instagram if the podcast was going to be returning. He replied to the comment with an answer of his own, asking the fan to give him a couple of weeks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Gimme a couple weeks"

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast, Broken Skull Sessions, is now returning and it will be an additional platform for WWE, as per the report from Fightful Select.

With this update, it seems that the return could be happening before too long. While he may not be wrestling, this would be big for the star, given that other WWE legends have also used the same way to be a regular feature on programming. The Undertaker and Michellle McCool have their own podcast at this time. Stephanie McMahon is also featured on the YouTube channel with her interviews.

Ad

On top of this, Cody Rhodes has his own podcast as well.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's wrestling return never happened at WrestleMania 40

At WrestleMania 40, it seemed like the perfect place for Steve Austin to step back into the ring if that was something that he wanted to do. However, it never ended up happening.

In the main event, when there were run ins from John Cena and the Rock, it seemed logical, that if any legend comes back to take out the star, it would be one of his biggest rivals of all time - Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Instead, it was a star that was unexpected, as The Undertaker returned to take out the Rock.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications