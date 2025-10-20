Stone Cold Steve Austin Returning To WWE - REPORTS

Stone Cold Steve Austin hinted at a big WWE return. Now, there's a further update about the same. Even if Stone Cold Steve Austin is not wrestling, the star may be returning to WWE in a big wayThere have been some rumors about Stone Cold's podcast finally returning for an episode, after he had an interaction with a fan where he hinted that something could be happening in the next few weeks. A fan asked him on Instagram if the podcast was going to be returning. He replied to the comment with an answer of his own, asking the fan to give him a couple of weeks.&quot;Gimme a couple weeks&quot;Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast, Broken Skull Sessions, is now returning and it will be an additional platform for WWE, as per the report from Fightful Select. With this update, it seems that the return could be happening before too long. While he may not be wrestling, this would be big for the star, given that other WWE legends have also used the same way to be a regular feature on programming. The Undertaker and Michellle McCool have their own podcast at this time. Stephanie McMahon is also featured on the YouTube channel with her interviews. On top of this, Cody Rhodes has his own podcast as well. Stone Cold Steve Austin's wrestling return never happened at WrestleMania 40At WrestleMania 40, it seemed like the perfect place for Steve Austin to step back into the ring if that was something that he wanted to do. However, it never ended up happening. In the main event, when there were run ins from John Cena and the Rock, it seemed logical, that if any legend comes back to take out the star, it would be one of his biggest rivals of all time - Stone Cold Steve Austin. Instead, it was a star that was unexpected, as The Undertaker returned to take out the Rock.