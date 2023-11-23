"Stop copying the Usos", "Feeling ucey today?" – WWE Hall of Famer's son catches attention from fans after responding to Jey Uso

Jey Uso recently discussed the possibility of competing in dream matches against the best tag teams in the industry, who are currently not signed with WWE.

In response to Jey's statement, AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer's son, Austin Gunn, sent out a one-word tweet. Austin is currently a member of the Bullet Club Gold faction and is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion with his brother, Colten Gunn.

Reacting to Austin's "Yeet" tweet, fans on Twitter (X) questioned if the AEW star was "feeling ucey." Meanwhile, one Twitter user simply asked the 29-year-old to stop "copying" The Usos.

Check out the fan reactions to Austin's tweet:

Jey Uso discussed the possibility of dream matches with non-WWE tag teams

Jey Uso recently opened up about the possibility of competing in several dream matches. Speaking in an interview with Ringer, he claimed that non-WWE tag teams would have to sign with the Stamford-based company in order for the bouts to come to fruition.

The former multi-time tag team champion also name-dropped The Young Bucks, who are one of the top tag teams in the world. Matt and Nick Jackson are former AEW World Tag Team Champions and have held tag team titles across New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and other independent promotions. This is what Jey had to say:

"If you all want these dream matches, you all going to have to bring your a** to WWE, dog, to the top tier. You all going to have to come where we at, (we) ain’t dropping down. Young Bucks, everybody, like, bring it, dog. Run it. We the ones for a reason, and I mean that. I stand on that, bro. We the best tag team in the world. And if you want to get detailed with it, I’m talking about on the microphone, the way we dress, the way the gear look, the way we carry ourselves, the swag, the ink, everything. The hair, the grills, the earrings, the chain. All that’s real, Uce. All that is real." [H/T: The Ringer]

Jey will be competing in the upcoming WarGames Match at the Survivor Series premium live event. He is set to team up with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton to face off against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

What are your thoughts on Austin Gunn's tweet to Jey Uso? Sound off in the comments section below.