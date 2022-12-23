"Stop with the goofy humour" - WWE Universe blasts Becky Lynch for "cringe-worthy" dancing on RAW

Wrestling fans turned wild as former RAW, and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch showcased embarrassing dance moves on the red brand.

The match featured excellent chemistry between Becky and another former Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. The match was ended when Damage CTRL interfered, distracting Lynch and allowing The Role Model to hit Lynch with a monitor. While the referee was checking on a battered Dakota Kai, Bayley hit a Rose Plant on Big Time Becks as the match ended in a non-finish result.

During the contest, Becky Lynch performed frivolous dance moves as the crowd chanted, "Becky, Becky, Becky!" However, the WWE Universe angrily took to Twitter to share their reaction to the awkward moves of the former RAW Women's Champion.

Check out the fan reactions below:

A fan told The Man to stop goofing around with her dance moves.

While another fan shared that there are better moves in chess compared to Lynch dancing.

A fan also mentioned that the former Women's Champion looks dazzling but should drop her dance moves.

Many fans noted that Big Time Becks' dance moves on RAW were awful, cringe-worthy, and overrated.

Another user expressed that Lynch "sucks" at dancing.

Another one claimed she looked pathetic while showing off moves inside the ring.

Becky Lynch completes two years of motherhood

Becky Lynch gave birth to her first child two years ago, months after announcing her pregnancy on WWE television. During the announcement, she presented the RAW Women's Championship to Money in the Bank winner Asuka.

Lynch has occasionally posted updates about motherhood on her social media accounts. However, she mostly keeps her personal life with daughter Roux and husband, fellow WWE superstar Seth Rollins, private.

Big Time Becks recently took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter's birthday, sharing a heartfelt message and a rare photo of newborn Roux.

"The best 2 years," Lynch wrote.

You can check out her Instagram post below:

Along with motherhood, The Man has recently entered the acting world. The former SmackDown Women's Champion appeared in an episode of the comedy series Young Rock as Cyndi Lauper, and she filmed a role for Marvel's Eternals that was later cut.

What do you think is next in the Becky Lynch in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes