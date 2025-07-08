"Stop it! He's not getting up!" - Corey Graves shows concern for former Intercontinental Champion after Bron Breakker destroys him

Bron Breakker destroyed a former Intercontinental Champion on WWE RAW. Corey Graves showed concern for this former champion.

Sami Zayn may have finally bitten off more than he can chew. The former Intercontinental Champion has been involved in a feud with Seth Rollins and his faction. Meanwhile, he has been feuding simultaneously with Karrion Kross, who has been urging him to turn to his dark side. Sami faced Kross at Night of Champions 2025 and came out on top. However, the former NXT Champion wasn't done, and he assaulted Sami backstage last week on RAW.

Tonight, on the red brand, Sami Zayn was set to face Bron Breakker in a singles match. The latter made it clear how much he hated everything about Sami at the start of the show. Later on, Sami was interviewed backstage, where he admitted he had too much on his plate, but he had to focus on Bron tonight.

During Sami's entrance, Karrion Kross blindsided him from behind and hit him with a pipe. Despite this attack, the former Intercontinental Champion wanted to compete against Breakker. During the match, Bron hit Sami with a spear in mid-air after the latter went for a dive off the second rope. This caused Corey Graves to exclaim:

"Stop it! He's not getting up!"

Breakker then hit Sami with two more spears and pinned him in the ring. We hope that Sami Zayn is alright after tonight's brutal attack from Karrion Kross and Bron Breakker.

